Belgium ends its evacuation flights from Kabul
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo says the country has ended its evacuation flights carrying people from the Afghan capital of Kabul to Pakistan.
De Croo tweeted Wednesday that “the federal government took the decision to bring an end to evacuations from Kabul airport given the evolution of the situation in Afghanistan and in agreement with its European partners”.
He says five flights operated between Kabul and Islamabad on Wednesday and all personnel involved in the operation and those evacuated are now in Pakistan.
De Croos says that “Belgium will continue to repatriate to our country those people evacuated” in the days ahead.
More than 1,100 people have been flown to Belgium in recent days. Belgium and other European countries have been obliged to wind down their operations as US troops running Kabul airport prepare to leave by August 31.
