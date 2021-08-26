Left Menu

U.S. authorities investigating Deutsche Bank's DWS Over sustainability claims -WSJ

26-08-2021
U.S. authorities are investigating German lender Deutsche Bank's asset-management arm DWS Group after the firm's former head of sustainability said it overstated how much it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The probes, by the Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors, are in early stages, the newspaper said https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-authorities-probing-deutsche-banks-dws-over-sustainability-claims-11629923018?mod=latest_headlines, citing sources.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the WSJ report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

