Britain tells citizens to avoid Kabul airport

PTI | London | Updated: 26-08-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 04:06 IST
The British government is warning its citizens in Afghanistan to stay away from Kabul airport, citing the “ongoing and high threat” of a terrorist attack.

The Foreign Office says anyone in the area of the airport should “move away to a safe location and await further advice”.

It is unclear how many Britons remain in Afghanistan. UK military flights have evacuated more than 11,000 people in recent days, including several thousand British citizens and more than 7,000 Afghans.

Britain is planning to end its evacuations before US forces depart at the end of the month.

