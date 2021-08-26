U.S. embassy alert advises U.S. citizens not to go to Kabul airport
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2021 04:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 04:51 IST
The U.S. embassy in Kabul advised U.S. citizens not to travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport at this time, according to an embassy security alert.
Citizens already at the airport's Abbey Gate, East Gate, and North Gate were advised to leave immediately, said the security alert.
