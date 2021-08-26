Left Menu

S.Korea c.bank lifts policy rate off record low as demand heats up

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 26-08-2021 06:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 06:27 IST
S.Korea c.bank lifts policy rate off record low as demand heats up
  • South Korea

South Korea's central bank raised its policy rate on Thursday, becoming the first major Asian economy to do so in the pandemic amid concerns record-low monetary settings are overheating demand. The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, as expected by 16 of 30 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol's news conference will be broadcast at 0220 GMT.

