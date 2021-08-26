Chinese city of Nanjing resumes commercial flights on Thursday - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-08-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 08:00 IST
- Country:
- China
The Chinese city of Nanjing resumed commercial flights on Thursday, with the first flight taking off to the eastern city of Qingdao, according to a state TV report.
Nanjing closed its airport on July 23, after the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus, which was brought in from abroad, caused a cluster of cases in the Chinese city.
Advertisement