Taliban guards continue to provide security outside Kabul airport-Taliban official

Taliban guards continue to protect civilians outside Kabul airport, an official from the Islamist group said on Thursday, adding that Western forces must stick to a deadline of completing evacuations from Afghanistan by the end of the month.

"Our guards are also risking their lives at Kabul airport, they face a threat too from the Islamic State group," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

