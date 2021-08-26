Left Menu

Area around Kabul airport 'incredibly crowded' -Western diplomat

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 09:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

Huge crowds continued to throng the gates of Kabul airport despite warnings by the United States and its allies of possible attacks by Islamic State militants, a Western diplomat at the airport said on Thursday.

The diplomat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said an estimated 1,500 U.S. passport or visa holders were still trying to enter the airport. He said evacuation flights will pick up on Thursday after slowing down on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

