Area around Kabul airport 'incredibly crowded' -Western diplomat
Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 09:42 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Huge crowds continued to throng the gates of Kabul airport despite warnings by the United States and its allies of possible attacks by Islamic State militants, a Western diplomat at the airport said on Thursday.
The diplomat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said an estimated 1,500 U.S. passport or visa holders were still trying to enter the airport. He said evacuation flights will pick up on Thursday after slowing down on Wednesday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic
- United States
- U.S.
- Kabul
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rihanna's Fenty brand sued by musician for using song containing Islamic verse
J-K's Islamic University of Science & Technology celebrates 75th Independence Day
WRAPUP 9-Taliban say they want peace, will respect women's rights under Islamic law
Won't pose threat to any country, will ensure women's rights under Islamic law, say Taliban
China hopes Taliban will establish 'open, inclusive' Islamic govt; not permit terror groups