Microland names Ashish Mahadwar as Chief Operating Officer

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/London [UK]/ San Jose (California) [USA], August 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Microland, India's leading digital IT transformation company, announced today the appointment of Ashish Mahadwar as its Chief Operating Officer. Ashish is based in Microland's San Jose, CA, office in the United States of America. He will focus on augmenting Microland's leadership and on scaling the organization's global business transformation ability for customers.

The appointment enables Microland's Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Pradeep Kar, to focus on long-term strategic initiatives for the company. Ashish re-joined Microland in August 2019 as President, Sales & Marketing. He brings 30+ years of global experience that prepares him to scale application, infrastructure, and consulting capabilities.

Prior to Microland, Ashish was Chief Operating & Revenue Officer at a leading IT services company in the San Francisco Bay Area and before that he was a Senior Advisor at Bain Capital. Over the past 2 years, Ashish has defined and sharpened Microland's 3-horizon model for growth and a means to negotiate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic:

* Building scale in Networks and Digital Workplace * Building growth in Cloud Unit through investments in platform capabilities and Digital Applications

* Investing in Cybersecurity, Industrial IoT and Service Management "Ashish will lead all business functions globally. He will drive greater adoption of platform-led services, productization enabling faster time-to-value to customers, and verticalization of solutions. I have enormous faith in his leadership and in his wisdom to respond to customers and employees with empathy," noted Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Microland Ltd.

Ashish sees Microland as uniquely positioned in the IT services market. "Microland has a track record of innovation, partnerships and consistent world-class global delivery, which enables our customer's digital journeys. I am excited by the opportunity we have to accelerate our effort to build a global, platform-led Digital First services company," said Ashish on being appointed as COO. Ashish is passionate about Diversity & Inclusion (D&I). He believes that inclusive organizations are better at fostering new ideas and is the executive sponsor for Microland's D&I initiative.

Ashish is an avid believer in self-development, a world-traveler with a keen interest in cultures and history and indulges in biking and golf when time permits.

