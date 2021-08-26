Left Menu

Hong Kong, China stocks fall on tech retreat, Evergrande profit warning

** But it will take time for "foreign investors to come back and the 'tail-risk' that has happened in Chinese technology stocks will not be easily forgotten by investors," Garnry said. ** Property shares in both Hong Kong and China fell, after Evergrande, China's most indebted property developer, forecast a slump of as much as 39% in its first-half profit, citing a drop in selling prices and higher expenses.

Hong Kong and China stocks pulled back on Thursday as a sharp rally in tech shares petered out, and China Evergrande Group's profit warning knocked down property developers and banks, which are heavily exposed to the sector. ** Investors look to the Jackson Hole Symposium for assurances that the Federal Reserve won't be rushing in to tighten policy, a move that could trigger capital outflows from emerging markets.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 1.4% to 25,324.19 by a lunch break, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.8% to 8,915.93. ** In China, the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.4% to 4,830.63, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,522.58.

** The Hang Seng TECH Index slumped 2.4%, following three consecutive days of gains. China's tech-heavy STAR 50 Index lost more than 2%. ** "Many investors are asking us whether it is time to buy Chinese technology stocks. The short answer is no," wrote Peter Garnry, head of the equity strategy at SAXO Bank.

** Sentiment has improved recently toward China's tech sector, which had been battered by Beijing's regulatory crackdown. ** But it will take time for "foreign investors to come back and the 'tail-risk that has happened in Chinese technology stocks will not be easily forgotten by investors," Garnry said.

** Property shares in both Hong Kong and China fell, after Evergrande, China's most indebted property developer, forecast a slump of as much as 39% in its first-half profit, citing a drop in selling prices and higher expenses. ** Evergrande's shares tumbled 6.6%, while Evergrande New Energy Vehicle slumped 15%.

** Growth in China's home prices is expected to slow more than initially expected this year, as more cities implement curbs to stabilize their real estate markets and banks maintain tight credit quotas for developers, a Reuters poll showed. ** Banking shares fell sharply, amid fears that lenders' asset quality could suffer in a slowing property market, and a decelerating economy.

