Left Menu

Indian aviation watchdog plans tough new drug abuse rules

India's air safety watchdog plans stringent new penalties to tackle drug abuse in the aviation industry, including cancellation of licences for third-time offenders, draft guidelines published this week show. The rules for airlines, air navigation service providers, maintenance firms and flight training schools, are expected to be finalised in a little over two months, Arun Kumar, the chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 11:22 IST
Indian aviation watchdog plans tough new drug abuse rules

India's air safety watchdog plans stringent new penalties to tackle drug abuse in the aviation industry, including cancellation of licences for third-time offenders, draft guidelines published this week show.

The rules for airlines, air navigation service providers, maintenance firms and flight training schools, are expected to be finalised in a little over two months, Arun Kumar, the chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, told Reuters. "While India has some of the strictest rules on alcohol abuse, this is the first attempt to fight drug abuse," said Kumar, adding that it would target several psychoactive substances, such as cannabis, cocaine and opioids.

Wednesday's draft rules require random drug tests of flight crew and air traffic controllers, to ensure testing of at least 5% of the total employees of airlines and others in a year. Positive tests will lead to an employee being "immediately removed from the safety-sensitive duty till a confirmatory report is received", the draft showed.

First offenders will be referred to a de-addiction centre for rehabilitation, the watchdog said. Those who test positive a second time will have licences suspended for three years, with a third offence leading to cancellation, it added. The agency has allotted 30 days for public comment on the rules before they are finalised over the next 30, Kumar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021