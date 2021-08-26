Left Menu

Ship carrying over 400 passengers returns to Haddo jetty after technical snag

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 26-08-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 11:23 IST
Ship carrying over 400 passengers returns to Haddo jetty after technical snag
A ship of the Andaman and Nicobar administration on its way to Hut Bay from Port Blair with over 400 passengers onboard had to return to Haddo jettty here due to technical snags, an official said on Thursday.

The ship 'MV Sindhu' after crossing Ross Island developed some snags in the steering wheel on Wednesday and had to return and dock at the Haddo jetty here, a release issued by the union territory administration said.

All the passengers onboard MV Sindhu were shifted to another vessel MV Kalighat which sailed for Hut Bay on Wednesday evening, it said.

The 500-pax-150 MT cargo vessel ‘MV Sindhu’ had joined the shipping fleet of the union territory administration recently and was on its maiden voyage to Hut Bay.

