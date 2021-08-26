Left Menu

Hungary's two military planes have left Afghanistan - defence ministry

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 26-08-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 11:27 IST
  • Hungary

Hungary's two military passenger planes and all its troops taking part in evacuations have left Afghanistan and returned safely to Hungary, the Hungarian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday that Hungary's evacuation flights from Afghanistan were nearing an end after the central European country airlifted more than 500 people from Kabul.

