Japanese component maker Murata to close key plant over COVID-19 cluster -Nikkei

Electronics component maker Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd will close a key plant in Japan until at least next week, following a cluster outbreak of COVID-19, the Nikkei newspaper said https://s.nikkei.com/3ykOm6S.

The Echizen plant in the central prefecture of Fukui, where 7,000 people work, will be shut until Aug. 31 after 98 infections were reported by Tuesday, it added.

Also Read: Japanese opposition demands parliamentary hearing on Sri Lankan woman's death: Reports

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)