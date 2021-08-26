Left Menu

Japanese component maker Murata to close key plant over COVID-19 cluster -Nikkei

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 11:29 IST
Electronics component maker Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd will close a key plant in Japan until at least next week, following a cluster outbreak of COVID-19, the Nikkei newspaper said https://s.nikkei.com/3ykOm6S.

The Echizen plant in the central prefecture of Fukui, where 7,000 people work, will be shut until Aug. 31 after 98 infections were reported by Tuesday, it added.

