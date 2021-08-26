Left Menu

Logistics startup 3SC eyes Rs 200 cr revenue in FY22

Gurugram-based logistics startup 3SC SS Supply Chain Solutions on Thursday said it expects to log Rs 200 crore revenue this financial year.The company recently announced raising USD 15 million about Rs 111.5 crore in funding, led by GEF Capitals South Asia Fund.With strong industry tailwinds towards digitisation and our capitalised balance sheet, we are poised to grow 2-3x in the next couple of years.

Gurugram-based logistics startup 3SC (SS Supply Chain Solutions) on Thursday said it expects to log Rs 200 crore revenue this financial year.

The company recently announced raising USD 15 million (about Rs 111.5 crore) in funding, led by GEF Capital's South Asia Fund.

''With strong industry tailwinds towards digitisation and our capitalised balance sheet, we are poised to grow 2-3x in the next couple of years. We will continue to invest in building talent and technology to reinforce this exponential growth,'' 3SC founder and CEO Lalit Das said.

Founded in 2012, by Lalit Das and Sarita Das, 3SC offers supply chain analytics solutions to clients across pharma/healthcare, industrials, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and e-commerce industries.

''With the current growth rate, we are aiming to cross Rs 200 crore revenue in the financial year ended March 2022. Last five years, we have grown at a CAGR of more than 35-40 per cent,'' Das said.

Das added that the company has over 280 employees in India, including in roles like data scientists, analysts and consultants.

The company, which has raised USD 17 million in funding till date, will use the proceeds from its latest series B round to scale its domestic business and augment its geographical reach further across Europe and Southeast Asia.

The company plans to strengthen its existing Software as a service (SaaS) and Analytics as a service (AaaS) based supply chain management solutions through both organic and inorganic routes.

