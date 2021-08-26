ACT Fibernet launches 2nd edition of 'Welcome Back' initiative

A 6-week skill development programme to provide a platform to individuals to resume work post a career break BANGALORE, India, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Fibernet, one of India's largest fiber broadband ISP (Internet Service Provider), today announced the 2nd edition of 'Welcome Back' initiative, a returnship programme to encourage and enable individuals to resume work post their career breaks. The initiative is an approach to create a pathway for them to return to a suitable career.

The 'Welcome Back' initiative will be a six-week skilling program that will focus on corporate fundamentals and alignment of self for work, functional trainings, hands-on experience of working on real time scenarios followed by an assessment and certification. The candidates will be identified on the basis of final assessment post the skill development program. This initiative aims to attract talented professionals who have taken short-term or long-term careers breaks and now wish to return to the corporate world. ACT Fibernet will assist such individuals in re-entering the workforce and re-defining their career paths. Returning mothers, individuals who took breaks due to personal or health issues, volunteer work, ex-defence personnel, individuals whose families have been impacted due to Covid or individuals who have taken entrepreneurial breaks etc. are all eligible to apply for this program. A fixed stipend will be provided to selected candidates, and the initiative will be undertaken across all cities for roles in the field of telesales, contact centre support, retention teams, among others. Successful candidates will be assigned a buddy and a mentor to make their transition back to the workplace seamless.

'' ACT Fibernet understands that individuals may choose to step out of corporate life for many reasons. We are sensitive to these choices and respect them. Through our 'Welcome Back' program, we aim to encourage individuals to continue their careers and make a comeback in the corporate world. We also strive to create a diverse working environment that encourages people from different backgrounds to contribute their perspectives and passion to our company. We are looking forward to the second season and we believe that this will certainly be a great success like the previous one.'' said Shefali Mohapatra, Chief People Officer, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd As per reports, the national unemployment rate in India in April climbed to 7.97% from 6.5% in March owing to the second wave of the pandemic. Since things have begun to normalize now people are seeking employment. After a career break, returning to the workplace may require training and upskilling, which ACT Fibernet aims to achieve through the 'Welcome Back' programme. The company is dedicated to creating communities where everyone can thrive, and help individuals achieve their goals through initiatives like this. ACT Fibernet is excited about the second season of the training program and welcomes all candidates to apply. Interested candidates can visit the following link for more details and to apply - https://app.joinsuperset.com/company/actcorp/welcome-back-program.html About ACT Fibernet ACT Fibernet is one of largest wired ISPs (Internet Service Provider) in India. Headquartered in Bangalore it has operations in 19 cities with 1.8 million customers. ACT Fibernet is known for its cutting-edge technology and high-speed broadband connectivity that the company provides to its customers. In 2019, ACT Fibernet forayed in the consumer category with the launch of its product ACT stream TV 4K. ACT Fibernet was the first broadband service provider to bring 1 Giga speed connectivity in India to the city of Hyderabad in 2017, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai in 2018. ACT Fibernet has been recognized as India's most Consistent Broadband Network in 2020 by Ookla, Best Brands 2020 in the broadband category by The Economic Times, Best Broadband for Streaming in Hyderabad and Chennai as per research conducted by InMobi in Sept 2020, and No.1 Broadband for Gaming according to The Times of India Report, 2020.

www.actcorp.in PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)