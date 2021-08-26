Left Menu

Belgian PM says to end evacuation due to imminent terrorist attacks around Kabul airport

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday the country ended its Red Kite evacuation operations after U.S. sources informed the government of an imminent suicide bomb attack around Kabul airport.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday the country ended its Red Kite evacuation operations after U.S. sources informed the government of an imminent suicide bomb attack around Kabul airport. De Croo told a press conference a little over 1,400 people were evacuated by Belgium from Kabul, with the last flight arriving at Islamabad last night.

"Wednesday during the day the situation has deteriorated significantly, we got information from American and other sources that there was an imminent suicide bomb attack in the area of the airport and access through the gates was becoming more and more difficult and at some point became impossible," De Croo said. Among the 1,400 evacuees, most of them are Belgian nationals but the country of 11 million also transported citizens on behalf of other countries, including the Netherlands.

