Dutch expect last evacuation flight out of Afghanistan on Thursday
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 26-08-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:34 IST
The Dutch government expects to run its last evacuation flight out of Afghanistan on Thursday, it said in a letter to parliament.
"The Netherlands has been informed by the United States that it has to depart today and will most likely perform the last flights later today," it said.
"This is a painful moment because it means that despite all the great efforts of the past period, people who are eligible for evacuation to the Netherlands will be left behind."
