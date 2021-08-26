Dutch expect last evacuation flight out of Afghanistan on Thursday

The Dutch government expects to run its last evacuation flight out of Afghanistan on Thursday, it said in a letter to parliament.

"The Netherlands has been informed by the United States that it has to depart today and will most likely perform the last flights later today," it said.

"This is a painful moment because it means that despite all the great efforts of the past period, people who are eligible for evacuation to the Netherlands will be left behind."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)