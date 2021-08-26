Norway's antitrust regulator opposes DNB's $1.3 bln Sbanken takeover

Norway's largest bank DNB should not be allowed to buy online rival Sbanken as the deal could hurt customers in the mutual fund market, the Norwegian Competition Authority (NCA) said in a preliminary ruling on Thursday.

More than 90% of Sbanken's shareholders have accepted DNB's offer of 11.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.3 billion). Norway's bank regulator and the finance ministry have both given their blessings to the deal, leaving the NCA as the final hurdle. The NCA warned on June 24 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sbanken-m-a-dnb-idUSKCN2E00NC that it might block the transaction, primarily due to worries over the potential impact on competition in the market for mutual funds.

"Sbanken is a company with a significant market position, and has showed over time to have the ability and determination to challenge the established banks," NCA department head Gjermund Nese said in a statement on Thursday. "The authority ... is still concerned that DNB's acquisition of Sbanken may lead to weakened competition and poorer conditions for bank customers who request mutual fund savings," the regulator said.

Shares in Sbanken were 0.9% lower by 0730 GMT while DNB was down 0.4%. The Oslo benchmark stock index also traded 0.4% lower. The two banks have until Sept. 16 to respond and the NCA will make its final ruling by Oct. 7, the regulator said.

DNB said it still hoped to convince the regulator to change its mind, arguing that Norway's fast-growing market for mutual funds continued to see an influx of new players. "(DNB) will continue to cooperate closely with the NCA and provide all relevant information in order for the NCA to close its investigation as quickly as possible," the bank said.

A takeover of the online-only Sbanken would also boost DNB's share of the Norwegian mortgage market to an estimated 27% from about 24% while strengthening its asset management business. DNB in April https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/norwegian-lender-dnb-launches-13-bln-bid-sbanken-2021-04-15 offered to pay 103.85 Norwegian crowns per share for Sbanken and later raised the all-cash bid https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sbanken-m-a-dnb-idUSKCN2DJ1S1 to 108.85 crowns, securing support from the vast majority of owners as well as the boards of both companies.

DNB was advised by in-house broker DNB Markets while Sbanken was advised by Arctic Securities. ($1 = 8.8187 Norwegian crowns)

