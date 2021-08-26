APHA collaborates with Yumzy to serve their customers directly

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 26 (ANI/PNN): Andhra Pradesh Hotels Association (APHA) has started serving its customers directly to combat heavy commissions on third-party food delivery apps by collaborating with Yumzy. Starting with restaurants of Guntur and Vijayawada, APHA hopes to leverage Yumzy's ecosystem of technological services to gain better leeway in their online ordering business. Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) also launched its food delivery app "Rezoy" in early 2021. Unlike them, APHA has decided to team up with an existing food tech player to avoid the capital and opportunity costs of developing an app from scratch.

"Getting listed on food delivery apps and getting orders is an easy process. However, 20-30% commission on each order is taking a big bite out of a restaurant's revenue, and that's what made us reach out to Yumzy," stated M. Balakrishna Reddy, President of APHA. All participating restaurants will be ensuring the lowest prices on the Yumzy app compared to the other existing food delivery applications, claimed the officials. "Providing the best deals available, restaurants will now offer discounts and cashback to their customers directly," he added. "The app is now serviceable all across Guntur and Vijayawada listed with all restaurants partnered with the association. With customers being used to food delivery apps, we've designed Yumzy on a similar UI notion to ensure a hassle-free user experience," stated Suresh Redyam, the Founder and CEO of Yumzy. Presently the app is carrying out deliveries in Guntur and Vijayawada and is now being reached for collaborations by other restaurant associations from other cities.

"Besides food ordering, Yumzy gives more add-on features like direct marketing, data analysis, on-call ordering, and logistic support. It's much more than a food delivery app for restaurateurs," said Akash Shah, the CTO and Co-Founder of Yumzy. "Food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato hold an upper hand in data acquisition and have started their cloud kitchens or delivery-only restaurants. We avoid data masking with transparent insights through our app," stated K. Venugopal, Secretary of APHA. "Moreover, it provides us the freedom to re-establish a direct touch with our customers," he added.

K SubbaRaju, Executive Secretary of APHA, added that any restaurant or outlet within Guntur or Vijayawada wanting to join Yumzy must register with the association and get listed on the app without any registration fee. "We've made sure that this initiative helps restaurants and brands to get access to an easy and economical online ordering business," said M. Rudraiah, Treasurer of APHA. According to the association, the officials have recorded a positive response from both restaurateurs and customers. Yumzy gestures towards a feasible and economical ordering process by paving the way towards providing a better service to restaurants and customers with the best prices.

