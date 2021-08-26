Soybean futures slip on muted demand

Soybean prices on Thursday fell by Rs 311 to Rs 7,880 per quintal in futures market as participants cut down their positions on weak spot demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for September delivery fell Rs 311, or 3.8 per cent, to Rs 7,880 per quintal with an open interest of 20,845 lots.

The fall in soybean prices in futures trade was mostly due to reduction of exposure by participants, marketmen said.

