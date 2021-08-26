Elda Health raises seed funding of USD 1.5 mn

Women healthcare platform, Elda Health on Thursday said it has raised USD 1.5 million (around Rs 11 crore) in a seed funding round from Avaana Capital, Orios Ventures and Ananth Narayanan Family office.

This amount will enable the company to scale up offerings, operations, hire new talent, onboard health and wellness professionals and doctors to expand its circle of expertise, Elda Health said in a statement. ''Elda's community of 35+ y/o women is a safe space for their wellness conversations, counselling and curated health programs. We're thrilled to have found a set of partners whose ideals align with ours. Their backing and experience will accelerate our efforts to ensure the prioritization of women's health,'' Elda Health Co-Founder and CEO Swathi Kulkarni said.

Elda Health serves as an everyday companion for midlife women on their healthcare journey, empowering them with measurable health outcomes, the statement said.

''We are starting with midlife women's healthcare, as that remains the most unpenetrated, and plan to expand from there. With our investing partners on board, our conviction towards this mission is stronger than ever,'' Elda Health Co-Founder Sindhuri Ananth said.

