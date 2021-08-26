Hong Kong stocks close lower on tech slide, Evergrande warning
The short answer is no," wrote Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at SAXO Bank. ** "It will take time for foreign investors to come back and the 'tail-risk' that has happened in Chinese technology stocks will not be easily forgotten by investors." ** Garnry added that buying can be an option only for "short-term traders with a high risk tolerance." ** Property shares fell over 1%, after Evergrande , China's most indebted property developer, forecast a slump of as much as 39% in its first-half profit.
Hong Kong stocks snapped a three-day winning streak to close lower on Thursday, as tech shares dropped after a recent rebound, while China Evergrande Group's profit warning hit property and banking shares. ** Many investors stand on the sidelines as they await the Jackson Hole Symposium for assurances that the U.S. Federal Reserve won't be rushing in to tighten policy, a move that could draw capital away from emerging markets.
** The Hang Seng index fell 1.1% to 25,415.69, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5% to 8,937.29 points. ** The Hang Seng TECH Index slumped 1.9%, following three consecutive days of gains.
** Chinese tech shares had been the target of intensive selling amid Beijing's relentless crackdown, before bargain hunters piled in earlier this week. ** "Many investors are asking us whether it is time to buy Chinese technology stocks. The short answer is no," wrote Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at SAXO Bank.
** "It will take time for foreign investors to come back and the 'tail-risk' that has happened in Chinese technology stocks will not be easily forgotten by investors." ** Garnry added that buying can be an option only for "short-term traders with a high risk tolerance."
** Property shares fell over 1%, after Evergrande , China's most indebted property developer, forecast a slump of as much as 39% in its first-half profit. ** Evergrande's shares tumbled 7.5% to a fresh low in six years, while Evergrande New Energy Vehicle slumped 18.7%.
** An index tracking financial shares fell nearly 1%, amid fears that lenders' asset quality could suffer in China's slowing property market, and a decelerating economy. ** Bucking the trend, Jinchuan Group International Resources Co shares surged 17% after reports Chinese battery giant CATL is seeking a stake in the company.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Chinese court to rule as early as Wednesday on detained Canadian Spavor, says source
Chinese court convicts Canadian Michael Spavor on charge of espionage
Top public relations director at Chinese social media giant Weibo arrested
UPDATE 2-Chinese court convicts Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison in espionage case
Chinese court convicts Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison in espionage case