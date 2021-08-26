Share of UK workers on furlough steady at 7% - ONS

British businesses reported that 7% of their staff - equivalent to around 1.6 to 2.0 million people - were partly or wholly on furlough in early August, unchanged from late July, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

Britain's COVID-19 furlough programme - which supported around a third of private-sector jobs at its peak in May 2020 - comes to an end on Sept. 30.

Of the 7% of workers on furlough, 4.3% had been furloughed on a part-time basis while 2.7% were furloughed full-time, the ONS said.

