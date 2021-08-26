Left Menu

Startek India Q2 operating income at USD 2.6 mn, revenue rises to USD 24 mn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:53 IST
BPO company Startek's India unit has recorded operating income of USD 2.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, a senior official of the company said on Thursday.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a loss in the same quarter a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Startek global chief financial officer Vikash Sureka told PTI.

''Startek India revenue grew by about 44 per cent to USD 24.07 million in the second quarter of 2021, from USD 16.67 million in the same period a year ago,'' he said.

The India revenue includes Sri Lanka business as well, the company said, adding that the main business is significantly driven from India.

India contributes around 12-13 per cent to the global revenue of Startek which entered into India with acquisition of Aegis BPO.

The company employs over 18,000 people across 17 business process management centers with a spread across tier 1 and 2 locations such Lucknow, Bhopal etc.

Startek global net revenue increased by 33 per cent to USD 189 million during the reported quarter, compared to USD 142.2 million it recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

