Tata Sky releases in the market first batch of domestically manufactured set-top boxes

For manufacturing the India-made units, Tata Skys partner Technicolor Connected Home had joined hands with Flextronics, it added.The mass production of the set-top boxes developed for Tata Sky by Technicolor Connected Home started in Chennai, in partnership with Flextronics, in June 2021.Commenting on the development Tata Sky MD and CEO Harit Nagpal said, The India-made set-top boxes will help generate employment while reducing lead time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Direct-to-home service provider Tata Sky on Thursday said it has introduced India-made set-top boxes, manufactured in partnership with Technicolor Connected Home and Flextronics.

The first batch of India-made Tata Sky set-top boxes has been released in the market, a joint statement said. For manufacturing the India-made units, Tata Sky's partner Technicolor Connected Home had joined hands with Flextronics, it added.

The mass production of the set-top boxes developed for Tata Sky by Technicolor Connected Home started in Chennai, in partnership with Flextronics, in June 2021.

Commenting on the development Tata Sky MD and CEO Harit Nagpal said, ''The India-made set-top boxes will help generate employment while reducing lead time. The boxes have been tested and re-tested beyond the factory floor for quality assurance, and we hope this endeavor will help us to serve the Indian consumers even better." This project builds further on the long-standing partnership between Tata Sky and Technicolor Connected Home, a provider of set-top boxes and broadband access solutions for network service providers (NSPs) around the world.

"This is another step in Technicolor Connected Home's continuing investment in the growth of the important Indian market," said Luis Martinez-Amago, President of Technicolor Connected Home.

