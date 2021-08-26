EZVIZ introduces smart home security camera in India; Launches C6N Smart Wi-Fi Pan & Tilt Indoor Camera

EZVIZ, a leading global brand in smart home security, has launched its flagship product, the C6N a feature-rich indoor camera that can improve home security and protect user's privacy. The product differentiates itself from others by providing both easy setup and powerful performance.

In this day and age smart home security devices are not a luxury, but a necessity. Equipped with some extraordinary security and privacy features, C6N from EZVIZ comes equipped with a smart IR function, which uses high-powered infrared (IR) lighting to view up to 10m clearly in dark & capture more details in dim light. This flagship model supports 1080p image resolution and delivers fantastic video quality.

''With lives attaining normalcy and with people getting back to work, consumers are prioritizing the safety of their homes and families over everything else. We understand their concern and are delighted to offer consumers a one of its kind smart home security camera C6N that is easy to use, yet technologically advanced with an elegant and stylish look to match your home interiors," said Deepak Wadkar - AVP Sales - EZVIZ. "The C6N's smart night vision with smart IR with full HD 1080p helps one to keep an eye on anything and everything valuable to them. Equipped with comprehensive features, the camera provides a smart indoor residential security solution cost-effectively. With intelligent devices, cloud-based platforms, and AI technology, EZVIZ is committed to delivering a safe, convenient and smart life to its consumers." C6N offers a smart panoramic tilt with a 360° field of view and 55° upward ensuring full coverage. C6N's built-in speaker and microphone, allow you to chat with your loved ones even when you are away from home, by just using the EZVIZ app (available on both android and iOS). This home security camera enables smart tracking with constant follow-up and recording. Once set, it automatically tracks any motion that happens in its field of view and instantly alerts you with a real-time image. So be it your pet or baby or you being on a vacation, C6N got you covered - all day and night.

The C6N also takes care of your privacy, just one tap on your EZVIZ mobile app allows you to turn on/off the lens and enables sleep mode giving you privacy whenever required. It comes with a built-in MicroSD card slot that can store up to 256 GB of recorded footage, and supports cloud storage as well. Overall, possessing almost all the features of smart security cameras and giving users peace of mind about privacy and security, the C6N is the right choice for consumers who require a powerful smart security camera at an affordable price. If the C6N does not suit your specific needs, the diversified EZVIZ product line includes many other cameras with a wide range of functions, features, and prices.

The EZVIZ C6N camera and all its other products are available on Amazon.

