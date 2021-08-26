MP: Two killed, over 25 injured in bus-truck collision in Jhabua district
Two persons were killed and over 25 passengers injured when a bus collided with a wheat-laden truck on Bherughat in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Thursday, police said.
The bus driver and a passenger were killed in the accident that took place under the Thandla police station area around 7.30 am, said Kaushalya Chouhan, the in-charge of the Thandla police station.
The bus was on its way to Rajkot from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, when it suffered a head-on collision with a truck carrying wheat, the official said.
The deceased have been identified as Jaideep Sikarwar (34) and 12-year-old Nilesh Singh, a resident of Etawah town in Uttar Pradesh, she said, adding that the injured passengers were undergoing treatment at community health centers in Thandla and Petlavad.
The police are probing the incident further, the official said.
