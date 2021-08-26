Qatar says has helped evacuate over 40,000
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:46 IST
Qatar says it has helped the evacuation of more than 40,000 people from Kabul airport.
The small nation on the Arabian Peninsula says most will transit through Qatar after staying in temporary accommodations.
Qatar says that "the evacuation efforts will continue in the coming days in consultation with international partners." Qatar also hosts an office of the Taliban and was the site of negotiations between America, the toppled Afghan government and the insurgents.
