Left Menu

World stocks slip following record Wall Street charge

The Kospi in South Korea lost 0.6 to 3,128.53 after the countrys central bank raised its policy rate by 25 basis points, in a move that could quell rising household debt.Shares rose in India, Singapore and Malaysia but fell in Indonesia.In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude shed 72 cents to 67.64 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:49 IST
Edit ( Last edited by shiwani Prajapati )
World stocks slip following record Wall Street charge
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Singapore

World stocks were broadly lower on Thursday following a charge on Wall Street that drove indices to all-time highs for the second straight day.

Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.3% to 7,127.10 and France's CAC 40 declined 0.2% to 6,665.06. The DAX in Germany also fell 0.2% to 15,822.87 in early trading.

Wall Street was set for a mixed open. Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which hit record highs on Wednesday, fell 0.1% to 4,489.50 and 0.2% to 15,335.50, respectively. Dow futures added under 0.1% to 35,373.00.

At the top of watchlists is the Federal Reserve's annual convention in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which begins Thursday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the convention on Friday.

Traders are betting that Fed officials will remain in a "wait and see" mode regarding inflation since most policymakers believe any inflation earlier this year would be temporary and the rise in COVID-19 cases has made some economists worried.

"Fact is, markets dig perceptions of Jackson Hole shifting from a harbinger of tightening to assurance of digging in on accommodation as global economies dig out of the pandemic," said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank.

In Asia, traders awaited more clarity on Chinese regulatory reforms and their impact on the technology sector.

Chinese technology stocks had rallied earlier this week as a share buyback by games and social media giant Tencent Holding Ltd. boosted sentiment. The firm's Hong Kong-listed shares fell 0.6% on Thursday.

"After some renewed sentiments brought about by bottom-fishing from institutional investors and Tencent's share buyback, investors may seem to be on hold for now as they look towards further clarity on the regulatory reforms, which is unlikely to conclude in the near term," Yeap Jun Rong of IG said. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.1% to 27,742.29 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up 1.1% to 25,415.69. The Shanghai Composite also ended the day 1.1% lower, at 3,501.66.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 retreated 0.5% to 7,491.20. The Kospi in South Korea lost 0.6% to 3,128.53 after the country's central bank raised its policy rate by 25 basis points, in a move that could quell rising household debt.

Shares rose in India, Singapore, and Malaysia but fell in Indonesia.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude shed 72 cents to $67.64 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used as the price basis for international oils, dropped 61 cents to $71.64. The dollar rose to 110.18 yen from Wednesday's 109.98 yen. The euro retreated to $1.1765 from $1.1776.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021