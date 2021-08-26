Left Menu

COVID-19: Bengaluru corporation allows business establishments to operate

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:51 IST
COVID-19: Bengaluru corporation allows business establishments to operate
  • Country:
  • India

After months of closure due to COVID-19 pandemic, commercial establishments in the city will see the light of the day as the Bengaluru civic body permitted them to operate with several riders, including testing at regular intervals and vaccination of the staff.

“In view of the drop in daily COVID-19 infections in the city, the Government of Karnataka has allowed the operation of most commercial establishments, with a condition to adhere to all COVID protocols,'' the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

In a circular, Gupta said it was essential that the staff of the shops, industries, hotels and restaurants and offices do not get infected and thereafter spread the virus to customers and those visiting such places.

In this regard, Gupta made the testing and vaccination of the staff mandatory for the employer.

The BBMP chief said, “Employer shall ensure 100 per cent vaccination of their staff either at government, BBMP vaccination centre or at a private hospital at the employer’s cost.” He said at least one dose of vaccination shall be complied with for employees by August 31.

The employees should maintain proof of their vaccination status at their workplace and shall produce the same as and when enquired.

The Chief Commissioner of the corporation said the BBMP Marshals and health officials will be authorised to enter such premises during working hours to check the compliance with effect from September 1.

“Any violations in this regard shall be liable for penalty and also punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. This circular comes into force with immediate effect,” Gupta said.

The business establishments were shut when the second wave hit the state in April this year and aggravated in May and June. During the peak of COVID in mid May, the state was reporting over 50,000 cases daily. Half of the case loads were reported from Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021