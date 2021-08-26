Left Menu

India needs to create capabilities in semiconductors as electric mobility gains momentum: Narendran

India needs to create capabilities in semiconductors since it is going to become more critical as electric mobility gains momentum in the country, CII President T V Narendran said on Thursday.The countrys auto ancillaries industry should also look to expand its export basket and achieve at least five per cent of global components trade by 2026, he said.Narendran was speaking at the 61st annual session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India ACMA.With the growing adoption of electric mobility, semiconductors are going to become more and more critical.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:57 IST
India needs to create capabilities in semiconductors as electric mobility gains momentum: Narendran
  • Country:
  • India

India needs to create capabilities in semiconductors since it is going to become more critical as electric mobility gains momentum in the country, CII President T V Narendran said on Thursday.

The country's auto ancillaries industry should also look to expand its export basket and achieve at least five per cent of global components trade by 2026, he said.

Narendran was speaking at the 61st annual session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).

''With the growing adoption of electric mobility, semiconductors are going to become more and more critical. It's important for us as an ecosystem, as a country, as an industry, collectively or individually, to invest in creating these capabilities in India,'' said Narendran, who is also CEO and managing director of Tata Steel Ltd.

He, however, added that this is going to take time.

''It is going to take support from the government. It is capital-intensive and it is a significant business,'' Narendran.

Many automobile manufacturers in India, including Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, have been hit by the current global semiconductor shortage.

Narendran said the government has also set its sights on making India more environment-friendly and is slowly phasing out petrol- and diesel-based vehicles.

''The very nature of the industry has also transformed during this period, and technology-centric features, safety, comfort emissions and energy consumption have taken centre stage in recent times,'' he added.

Exhorting the country's automotive industry to enhance localisation efforts throughout the supply chain, he said, ''India must emphasise on targeted export expansion of key components and expand the share in the global auto components trade to at least 4-5 per cent by 2026.'' PTI MSS RKL HRS hrs

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021