Crypto Trading is Now Live on Coinsbit India

Coinsbit India is excited to announce that verified users can now trade Bitcoin and other popular altcoins on the platform Hyderabad, India – Business Wire India Highlights: - Coinsbit India launches crypto to crypto trading on its platform with massive discounts on trading fee using CIN token - Coinsbit India successfully conducted an airdrop programme where users received up to 200$ worth of CIN Tokens. The airdrop programmed was well acclaimed by the community and more than 1 Million Users have taken the advantage of it.

- Coinsbit India to launch INR Trading pairs soon Coinsbit India becomes the fastest growing cryptocurrency company with more than 1 million users onboarded in just the first round of a massively successful airdrop. They are now ready to launch crypto trading on their platform. In the first round, 1 Mn KYC verified users were given $200 worth of CIN tokens. The second and third round saw a payout for $100 and $50 worth of CIN tokens as payout, respectively. The third round has been extended till the end of August, 2021. The CIN token will be used as a trading fee on the platform giving a 25% discount on all transactions. The first quarter has been a very successful one for Coinsbit India in terms of tech development, hirings, and expansion. The simplified exchange interface was completed and launched seamlessly along with the fund management interface for users to view, transact, and stake. They increased their backend support team by 200% and saw a landslide popularity on social media handles with 175,307 followers in just a quarter. For more information you can refer to their Quarterly Report for Q1. Coinsbit India has also recently launched its own 5-level referral program along with staking opportunities. At launch, the verified users can trade bitcoin and other popular altcoins, namely Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Tron (TRC), USDTether (USDT) and Compound Finance (COMP), along with several DeFi coins with the Bitcoin (BTC) pairing. The platform is also supporting several fiat currencies such as USD, Euro, Turkish Lira in affiliation with Coinsbit.io. To initiate crypto to crypto trading, the users can now deposit bitcoin or any other supported cryptocurrencies into their Coinsbit India wallet and start. At launch, Coinsbit India will support the following trading pairs and markets: - On the BTC pairing users can trade ETH, XRP, DOGE, BNB, LTC, BCH, COMP, WAVES, PAX, USDC, KNC, LINK, DASH, YFI, LINK, UNI, SUSHI, RSR, SNX, REN, KNC, WBTC, BUSD, AAVE, TRX, TUSD and USDT.

- On the ETH pairing users can trade BNB, LTC, KNC, LINK, DASH, WBTC, BTC, BUSD, AAVE, TRX, TUSD, and USDT.

- On the USDT pairing, users can trade BTC, LINK, BNB, ETH, LTC, REN, BCH, KNC, YFI, UNI, COMP, SUSHI, SNX, USDC, PAX, and TUSD.

- On the BUSD pairing, users can trade BNB, LINK, PAX, LTC, KNC, UNI, DASH, DOGE, RSR, SNX, YFI, COMP, BCH, BTC, ETH, SUSHI, AAVE, TRX, and TUSD.

- On the PAX pairing, users can trade BTC, BNB, DOGE, YFI, LTC, LINK, DASH, BCH, TRX, UNI, AAVE, SUSHI, COMP, SNX, RSR, KNC, REN and ETH.

- On the USDC pairing, users can trade BTC, LINK, TRX, BNB, DOGE, AAVE, SUSHI, SNX, RSR, KNC, REN, YFI, BCH, LTC, DASH, UNI, and ETH.

- On the TUSD pairing, users can trade BTC, LINK, TRX, BNB, YFI, DOGE, DASH, UNI, SNX, COMP, AAVE, SUSHI, RSR, KNC, REN, BCH, LTC, and ETH.

Countries like El Salvador have already adopted Bitcoin as a legal tax-free tender to attract crypto investments and bitcoin talent. Likewise India, one of the top countries in the world which receives and relies heavily on remittances is already beginning to show a promising future for the cryptocurrency. Annual investments in crypto have grown from about $200 million to nearly $40 billion in India alone, according to Chainalysis, making it the hotbed for crypto giants. Coinsbit India is stepping in at the right time. Rahul Agarwal, Co-Founder Coinsbit India said: "Our aim is to design a crypto trading experience for our users that is easy to use, interactive, and knowledge-based. We are striving to provide access to the most important data needed, while investing. Typically, exchanges leave you staring at charts and order books instead of providing an insight to monitor and grow your crypto portfolio. With Coinsbit India, users will be able to actively monitor their trading positions, crypto market trends and overall portfolio performance.'' What's next for Coinsbit India? Coinsbit India has some very innovative plans to capture the mushrooming crypto community in India. The support team is being scaled up to introduce telephone support to provide better assistance to investors. Coinsbit India wants to help educate people and build an informed crypto community in India so they will be rolling out educational projects.

