WORKez becomes Largest Co-working Operator in Chennai, Adding 1.3 Lakh Square Feet to its Portfolio

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) • WORKez has successfully achieved 30% market share in Chennai within a span of one year • WORKez, the Chennai head-quartered firm already offers 1 lakh sq. ft. each at Perungudi and Anna Salai (Mount Road). Additional space of 75,000 sq. ft. has also been taken in Guindy, thereby covering all the micro markets in the city.

• The firm is considering immediate expansion plans in Bangalore, Hyderabad and positively to all important cities of the country in due time Work Easy Space Solutions (WORKez) the Chennai headquartered firm has leased 1.3 lakh square feet on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road) in addition to their three operational centers at Anna Salai, Perungudi and Guindy. This takes their total seat count to 8500 seats in the city. WORKez is an organization that provides companies, businesses and entrepreneurs co-working spaces enabling work efficiency and productivity. They offer clients world class infrastructure and facilities for employees to work to their full potential and beyond. With no compromise in quality and selection of the best brands that are suitable as per architectural, aesthetics, safety and statutory requirements, WORKez offices are capable of creating an awe-inspiring experience. What differentiates WORKez from their competition is not just the way their co-working spaces look, but how they operate. The company has a number of specialized technology advantages along with all safety and precautionary COVID-19 measures to ensure a healthy and safe workspace. WORKez goes beyond customized workspaces to give businesses a truly 'custom' experience. Their premium work spaces have been designed as a one-stop solution to meet the demand of a wide variety of businesses. The professional environment and futuristic infrastructure makesWORKez the right choice for an office. At WORKez, businesses have access to the quintessential co-working office space along with an environment that fosters a growing, creative community. Customized spaces WORKez strives to realize client requirements with special attention to details and provide a solution that suits their needs. From furnishing, décor, seating capacity to changes in layout are all handled by WORKez. They design, build and manage workspaces to augment efficiency and productivity. Private offices The best of both worlds; WORKez offers clients private office spaces in a co-working environment. Businesses will continue to have access to the diverse co-working community. This is great for any growing organization. Shared workspaces The best choice for entrepreneurs and freelancers. Clients get to pick their space from the many pre-defined workstations, dedicated desks or hot desks, customize their plan with single or multiple locations and work in a community with limitless networking opportunities. Amenities In addition to multiple flexible work space options WORKez provides a great variety of amenities to its patrons. From basics like support staff, IT Support, access to events, private parking, back up electricity, WORKez co-working spaces come with 24 hour access, health stations, wellness rooms, gymnasiums, a game zone and a dedicated crèche for working mothers. A secure network and attention to Data Security has always been a priority at WORKez. San­itized workspace and distancing Amidst COVID-19 pandemic WORKez has taken the safety and wellness of its patrons very seriously. They have implemented an array of safe and preventive measures that complies with the global standards with active supervision, to create a safe and clean environment. The workspaces have undergone a complete anti-bacterial treatment. As a result ensuring a safe and hygienic workspace.

Prathap Murali, Business Head said, “WORKez has successfully achieved 30% market share in Chennai within a span of one year. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, multinationals and many successful Indian startups. Going forward, managed office spaces will be in demand compared to the traditional offices. It is also essential for the client to partner with the right operator who has scale and the ability to give exceptional service.” The firm is also considering immediate expansion plans into Bangalore, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Cochin to have a stronghold in the South. WORKez has achieved occupancy of 93% across all their existing centers. About WORKez With sheer passion towards the ever-evolving commercial real estate industry, brand WORKez was launched in 2019 with an aim to become market leaders in offering flexible office solutions to large enterprises. Emphasizing on superior product quality and unmatched service, our state-of-the-art facilities are registered addresses to many multinational firms including Fortune 500 companies. With an industry focused team and the expertise on offer, we facilitate our clients to design and execute custom built space, echoing their brand ethos. With a clear direction and goal, WORKez is progressing towards multicity presence and to earn the trust of many more clients across industry verticals. Image: WORKez Chennai facility PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)