Eight killed in firing over land dispute in Pak

Eight people were killed and 12 others injured in a firing between two rival groups over a land dispute in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province, police said.

The firing between the two groups occurred in Lower Kurram tribal district of the province, killing eight people.

Police said that the firing has stopped following a ceasefire between the two groups.

Efforts are on to bring peace and calm in the area, they said, adding the injured have been admitted to hospital.

