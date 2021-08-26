Left Menu

Lordstown Motors appoints Daniel Ninivaggi as CEO, shares jump

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 16:51 IST
Electric truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp said on Thursday it had appointed Daniel Ninivaggi as its chief executive officer with immediate effect, sending its shares 3.5% higher in premarket trading.

The company's founder and former CEO Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez resigned in June following the board's conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg Research. In March, Lordstown's shares slumped after Hindenburg disclosed that it had taken a short position on the stock, saying the company had misled investors.

Ninivaggi was the former CEO of Icahn Enterprises L.P, controlled by activist investor Carl Icahn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

