Finland says has evacuated 51 people from Kabul

Finland said Thursday it had evacuated 51 people from Kabul to the Nordic country, adding that its total number of evacuees has risen to close to 340 people.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter that Finland too had assisted four people on their way to other countries Wednesday when the people were evacuated.

"Cooperation is power," the ministry wrote, adding that Finland in total had assisted 30 persons from "our partner countries."

