DGCA lifts ban on Boeing 737 Max aircraft after two-and-half years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:43 IST
India's aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max planes' commercial flight operations after almost two-and-half years.

On March 13, 2019, all Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded in India by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max plane on March 10 near Addis Ababa which had left 157 people, including four Indians, dead.

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has been modifying the 737 Max plane since March 2019 so that various countries' regulators, including the DGCA, permit its passenger flight operations again.

In its order dated August 26, 2021, the DGCA stated that the operation of Boeing 737 Max planes are permitted ''only upon satisfaction of applicable requirements for return to service''.

A senior DGCA official confirmed that the ban on 737 Max planes' commercial flight operations has been lifted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

