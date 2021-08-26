YASH Technologies strengthens its SAP trajectory to help Higher Education, and Research (H.E.R) institutions accelerate their digital transformation

YASH Technologies and SAP to provide consulting and technology services to confront new challenges within the H.E.R Industry HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YASH Technologies, a leading global technology integrator and outsourcing specialist, and SAP, a market leader in enterprise application software, have strengthened their partnership to help higher education and research institutes maximize growth and consistently deliver better learning and teaching outcomes.

The convergence of I.T. and alternative learning models has revolutionized the education industry and has driven students, faculty, and other stakeholders to a higher level of creativity, performance, and student engagement. SAP's intelligent solution suite for the H.E.R vertical is accelerating this revolution by creating newer ways for staff and students to communicate, interact, and collaborate while driving outstanding outcomes.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bala Navuluri, Global COO, YASH Technologies, said, ''We are delighted to expand our partnership with SAP in the region with a focus on the H.E.R vertical. YASH has a proven track record of delivering transformative engagements to institutions in this vertical. We look forward to harnessing our domain experience, and in-depth knowledge of SAP solutions to consultatively engage with these institutions with our strategic advisory, architecting, and services capabilities and help them realize business value.'' YASH Technologies is one of the largest service providers of SAP globally and plays a pivotal role in helping H.E.R institutions leverage the true value of SAP solutions. YASH's domain expertise and extensive experience in assisting H.E.R Institutions in realizing the value from their IT investments combined with the comprehensive SAP suite for the H.E.R vertical that adapts to the rapidly evolving needs of their stakeholders and statutory bodies.

Reinhard Landes, Global Solution Director, SAP Higher Education & Research, said, ''SAP looks forward to deepening our partnership with YASH Technologies to drive digital transformation for Higher Education institutions across the region. The combination of industry-specific SAP H.E.R solutions coupled with YASH services will help institutions accelerate their transformation journey to become intelligent enterprises.'' Rahul Baheti, COO, SAP India, said, ''We are excited to build on our strategic partnership with YASH Technologies in the Indian geography. We are working closely with YASH to bring cutting-edge education solutions and analytical capabilities to customers in the higher education and research domain.'' Mr. Syed Shahameer, Registrar, The Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST) , said, ''SAP as an ERP is providing incredible solutions to higher education institutions. The services from YASH Technologies have helped in transforming RVEI from legacy systems to intelligent systems. We look forward to this partnership to enhance stakeholder experiences and deliver better outcomes.'' ''By leveraging YASH Technologies and SAP's enterprise support application, the institute is taking advantage of integrated functionality that enables students to achieve their educational goals. Operationally, we are experiencing improved service delivery and better decision-making across the institute,'' added Mr. Shahameer. YASH Technologies with SAP is empowering institutions to accelerate higher education and research at scale with the most comprehensive cloud solutions to enable student success and institutional sustainability.

