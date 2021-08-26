SUN Mobility introduces MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service) solution with plans to onboard 1 million Electric Vehicles on its platform by 2025

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUN Mobility, the leading provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs), built on top of its innovative battery swapping technology, today announced its new service offering - Integrated Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS). This integrated service offering provides customers an all-in bundled solution comprising electric vehicles with the flexibility of unlimited swap plan for the duration of the contract. Consequently, fleet operators can scale up their business in an asset-light manner while utilizing SUN Mobility's industry leading offering with the lowest cost and highest uptime via a 2-minute swap. Customers can rapidly deploy these electric vehicles without having to worry about the high upfront cost, difficult financing, and costly maintenance, and warranties.

The company's revolutionary battery swap technology uses Smart Batteries that are smaller, modular and interoperable across 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers from various OEMs and include tamper-proof GPS and advanced telematics. The company also operates a network of SWAP POINTS™ across major cities that offer Quick Interchange Stations with 2-minute swaps, high-throughput and optimal thermal conditioning for batteries. The heart of this overall solution is a cloud-based IoT platform called Smart Network that generates and processes vehicle and battery related data in real-time and enables intelligent decision making for fleet and network management.

With this innovative MaaS offering, SUN Mobility aims to onboard over a million vehicles by 2025 to its battery swapping platform. It has already commenced MaaS deployment for the goods delivery segment in major cities such as Delhi NCR, Bangalore, and Chandigarh and plans to soon expand to other cities across the country. The company has onboarded hundreds of such vehicles across multiple fleet operators and has a robust order book to deploy thousands more.

Speaking on the occasion, Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Chairman of SUN Mobility, said, ''With the MaaS model's bundled offering we will enable an asset-light business for fleet operators and aggregators. As there is a growing focus on the goods delivery segment, an integrated model like this and a well-developed network of SWAP POINTS™ will create a tangible impact on the e-commerce industry. The MaaS model is a key step forward towards our multi-pronged stakeholder collaboration approach to provide a robust and supportive infrastructure that will cater to the new mobility paradigm, making India a global differentiator and leading this mobility transformation.'' Elaborating further on the launch, Ajay Goel, Co-Founder and Executive Director, commented, ''SUN Mobility aims to bring affordable disruptive innovation to urban mobility by transforming the way people and goods move today. Given our aim to make electric mobility an economic choice for customers, the introduction of the MaaS model is a natural step towards making offering an integrated one-stop solution to the customers and drive this transformation in mobility.'' To further broaden the network of battery swapping infrastructure and make swapping accessible to customers at the same scale and ease as conventional refuelling, SUN Mobility will be expanding its footprint by setting up over 500 SWAP POINTS™ by end of 2022. Currently, with 65 Swap Points™ across 14 cities in India, SUN Mobility has powered over 400K rides and over 6 million kms in the country, pioneering the roadmap for battery swapping infrastructure.

About SUN Mobility SUN Mobility is a global leader in providing energy mobility solutions and services to the transportation sector enabling electric vehicles to be refueled in a faster, cheaper, and more convenient way; thereby, making mass migration to a sustainable, pollution-free future possible.

Founded in 2017, it is a joint venture between SUN Group and Maini Group, pioneers in areas of electric mobility and clean energy. The company is led by Chetan Maini, previously founder of Reva now Mahindra Electric, and Uday Khemka, Vice Chairman of SUN Group, two of India's leaders in the new energy economy. The organization is working with fleet operators, shared mobility providers, cities and automotive OEMs across all platforms including 2/3 wheelers and buses to challenge the status quo with an economical, scalable, and smarter way forward. The company has successfully deployed 65 Swap Points™ in 14 cities in India, resulting in 404K rides and powering 6 million kms in the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.sunmobility.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)