Left Menu

Rupee ends marginally up at 74.22 against US dollar

The Indian rupee eked out a marginal 2 paise gain to close at 74.22 against the US dollar on Thursday as participants looked for fresh triggers.Moreover, a strong dollar in the overseas markets and rising crude prices weighed on the investor sentiment, forex traders said.At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.22 against the greenback and moved in a range of 74.11 to 74.27 in the day trade.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:52 IST
Rupee ends marginally up at 74.22 against US dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian rupee eked out a marginal 2 paise gain to close at 74.22 against the US dollar on Thursday as participants looked for fresh triggers.

Moreover, a strong dollar in the overseas markets and rising crude prices weighed on the investor sentiment, forex traders said.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.22 against the greenback and moved in a range of 74.11 to 74.27 in the day trade. It finally ended at 74.22 against the American currency, registering a rise of 2 paise over its previous close.

The rupee ended flat against the dollar, tracking mixed regional cues ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium that begins Thursday, according to Sriram Iyer, a Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities. The dollar index was flat this Thursday and traders will look at today's jobless claims and GDP data for further cues, he added.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 4.89 points or 0.01 percent higher at 55,949.10, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 2.25 points or 0.01 percent to 16,636.90.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 percent to 92.87.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.60 percent to USD 71.82 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,071.83 crore, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021