NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India on Thursday said it has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing commercial paper.

As many as 10,000 commercial papers of ''a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 500 crores have been issued and allotted on 25.08.2021'', NLC India said in a filing to the BSE.

NLC India, a navratna company under the Ministry of Coal, is into coal and lignite mining and power generation.

