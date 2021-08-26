Bharti Airtel shares decline over 4 pc

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd on Thursday dived over 4 percent a day after the company announced that its board will meet to consider plans for raising capital.

On BSE, the scrip, after opening on a weak note of Rs 610.75, further went down to an intra-day low of Rs 583.7.

It settled 4.18 percent lower at Rs 586.85.

On NSE, the scrip opened at Rs 610 and touched a low of Rs 584.3 before ending at Rs 585.4, down 4.42 percent over the previous close.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the firm informed that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on Sunday, August 29, 2021, ''to inter-alia consider various capital raising options through equity or equity-linked or debt instruments or any combination thereof, as the board, may deem appropriate.''

