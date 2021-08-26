Left Menu

ADB and ADBC sign MOU to promote PRC’s rural vitalization program

The MOU opens avenues of cooperation between ADB and ADBC, including cofinancing, to promote the PRC’s rural vitalization program.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 18:12 IST
ADB and ADBC sign MOU to promote PRC’s rural vitalization program
The partnership will collaborate to support rural infrastructure, environment improvement, and agribusiness value chains development. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate in support of rural vitalization in the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The MOU opens avenues of cooperation between ADB and ADBC, including cofinancing, to promote the PRC's rural vitalization program. Under the agreement, ADB and ADBC will promote innovation, demonstration, and replicability of green agriculture and rural development projects in the PRC by leveraging financial resources and combining knowledge and technical expertise in project design and implementation.

"ADB and ADBC each have unique resources and advantages that can be used to support rural development, protect urban and rural environment, improve the safety and quality of agricultural production, and increase farmers' income," said ADB Country Director in the PRC Yolanda Fernandez Lommen. "The knowledge generated is expected to benefit the PRC and other developing member countries of ADB."

The partnership will collaborate to support rural infrastructure, environment improvement, and agribusiness value chains development. The cooperation will focus on eight areas: preventing and controlling rural pollution; reducing rural vulnerability to climate change; strengthening the conservation, restoration, and sustainable use of biodiversity in agriculture; supporting the urban-rural integrated development; expanding social services for the rural communities; promoting green and sustainable financing for rural development; applying new and advanced technologies, including digital technologies; and supporting agriculture-related regional cooperation and development

ADBC is an agricultural policy bank in the PRC, with a mission to raise funds through the market based on national credit, and act as a strategic pillar of the country in supporting the development of agriculture, rural areas, and farmers.

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021