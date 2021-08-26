WNS and Corinium Launch Digital Business Transformation Survey Report

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & London, United Kingdom & New York, United States– Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a global Business Process Management (BPM) company, today announced the formal launch of the Business Transformation After the Digital Tipping Point survey report in partnership with market research firm Corinium Global Intelligence. The survey respondents included more than 100 digital transformation leaders across organizations in North America, Europe, and Australia, gauging their priorities, challenges, and progress in their digital business transformation journey.

According to the respondents, the COVID-19 pandemic has both expanded and accelerated digital transformation initiatives. These include the optimizing and automation of both client-facing and back-office business processes, and the migration of data, applications and services to the cloud.

“90 percent of enterprises that didn’t accelerate their digital transformations in response to the pandemic have lost business as a result,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “Clearly, advancing the digital agenda is ‘the’ priority in the new normal, with a focus on building AI and analytics-powered tools, capabilities and business models. WNS is a key strategic partner for organizations looking to drive true business transformation by deploying unique digitally led strategies, models, accelerators and critical skills.” The study also highlights how the levels of digital adoption vary across industry verticals. While 28 percent of leaders stated that digital is now part of their company’s DNA, 30 percent are still in the process of scaling up successful digital transformation pilots.

In addition, enterprises are increasingly focusing on AI, data-driven approaches and analytics, and social media intelligence to fuel their digital transformations, specifically to optimize customer experience – a high-priority area. However, our survey also finds that many enterprises still lack the strong data governance and cybersecurity foundations required to take advantage of leading-edge digital technologies.

For more information, download the full report: link About the Survey The WNS and Corinium Intelligence survey aimed to shed light on how enterprises globally are tackling business innovation and transformation as they adapt to the emerging digital-only world. 101 senior digital transformation leaders in North America, Europe and Australia across eight sectors participated in the survey. Respondents were selected from global enterprises with at least $500 million USD in annual revenues. Download the full report here. About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2021, WNS had 46,918 professionals across 57 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com Safe Harbor Provision This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward.

