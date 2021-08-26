Left Menu

Ashok Leyland launches AVTR 4825 Tipper truck with bogie suspension, dual tyre lift axle

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 18:28 IST
Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday launched AVTR 4825 Tipper truck with 'dual tyre lift axle' and heavy-duty bogie suspension.

Launched on the latest AVTR modular platform with 29-cubic metre load body, the new tipper truck is powered by the company's iGen6 technology 186-Kw engine, Ashok Leyland said.

It comes bundled with digital solutions like i-Alert (advanced telematics), remote diagnostics, supported by 24×7 customer assistance Uptime Solution Centre, according to a statement.

Anuj Kathuria, chief operating officer of Ashok Leyland, said, ''With the launch of AVTR 4825 Tipper with bogie suspension, which is the latest addition in the AVTR range, we continue to maintain the lead in terms of technology and innovation, for our customers.'' The all-new bogie suspension adds an integral layer of strength and reliability, which is crucial to the tough operating environment of tippers, he said.

Built on the innovative modular platform AVTR, the customers will have the opportunity to customise their truck based on load, terrain, application and other operational requirements, Kathuria said.

Customisation options are offered for engine and driveline aggregates, load body, cabin and other features to suit industries such as mining, infrastructure, and construction, he added.

