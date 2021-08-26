Left Menu

Fynd to hire over 280 people this year

Reliance-backed omnichannel platform Fynd is looking at hiring over 280 people across various roles, including technology, marketing, and operations, by the end of the year.The Mumbai-based company currently has a workforce of about 320 people.

Reliance-backed omnichannel platform Fynd is looking at hiring over 280 people across various roles, including technology, marketing, and operations, by the end of the year.

The Mumbai-based company currently has a workforce of about 320 people. Fynd said its technology-centric approach to seamlessly connect the offline and online retail operations has gained much traction in the past few years, which has opened up many opportunities to create even more smart solutions for retailers.

''The increase in business demand has motivated us to expand our offerings, this means hiring more talented people for our tech team, ops team, marketing, support, and many other departments. The idea is to find people who intend to grow, learn and progress alongside the company,'' Fynd co-founder Farooq Adam said in a statement.

Nishigandha Shendge, HR Manager at Fynd, said the company is looking for more than 280 people from across the country.

''We are also looking into opening regional offices across the country with the help of co-working spaces. Giving employees the flexibility to avail the infrastructure and resources of an office or work from home, even after the pandemic is over,” Shendge added.

The recruitment process for various positions has already begun, the company said.

