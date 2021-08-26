Afcons bags USD 530 mn connectivity project in Maldives

Afcons, the engineering and construction arm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has won a USD 530-million contract to construct the largest-ever infrastructure project in the Maldives.

The Male-Thilafushi link project, popularly known as the Greater Male connectivity project, is funded by the Exim Bank of India under the Indian grant and line of credit, the 156-year-old Shapoorji Pallonji Group said on Thursday in a statement.

The statement said the USD 530-million project contract was signed between the Republic of Maldives and Afcons on Thursday, and the construction has to be completed within 32 months. However the company did not say when it is likely to begin the project.

The project includes a 6.7-km bridge and a causeway network connecting Male, Villingili, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi islands of the Indian Ocean nation. The Male government considers the project to be a national economic engine and a lifeline connecting Hulhumale, Hulhule and Male with the proposed Gulhifalhu Port and the Thilafushi industrial zone.

The new bridge includes three navigation bridges of 140-metre main span across very deep channels between the four islands, a 1.41-km marine viaduct in deep waters, a 2.32-km marine viaduct in shallow waters and land, and a 2.96-km at-grade roads, Afcons said.

This is by far one of the largest line of credit projects secured by Afcons which is being funded by the Exim Bank of India. The project, a symbol of the India-Maldives ties, will help transform the Maldives into a more economically resilient nation, said S Paramasivan, Afcons managing director, was quoted as saying in the statement, adding and recognises our capabilities to construct mega projects globally.

Afcons, which operates in over 20 countries, has constructed some of the landmark mega projects globally, including the Atal Tunnel, which is the world's longest highway tunnel 10,000ft above sea level in Kashmir, the world's highest single-arch railway bridge in J&K (ongoing), the Lusaka City decongestion project in Zambia among others since the past six decades. Afcons has experience in infrastructure development in the Indian Ocean region like the Ambatovy port development for nickel mining in Madagascar, and development of various marine infrastructure facilities in Mauritius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)