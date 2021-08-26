Left Menu

Swedish govt sees strong recovery, expansive budget

Sweden's economy will recover strongly this year and next, but the government will continue to boost spending in its upcoming budget to support recovery, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday. The economy will grow 4.4% this year, the government said in a fresh forecast against its June forecast of growth of 4.7%. The government raised its forecast for growth next year to 3.5% from 2.9%.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:41 IST
Sweden's economy will recover strongly this year and next, but the government will continue to boost spending in its upcoming budget to support recovery, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday. The economy will grow 4.4% this year, the government said in a fresh forecast against its June forecast of growth of 4.7%.

The government raised its forecast for growth next year to 3.5% from 2.9%. Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said the autumn budget would contain 74 billion Swedish crowns ($8.49 billion)in new spending. ($1 = 8.7142 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

