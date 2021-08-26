Trimble hosts its first-ever inter-regional - India and Middle East, virtual user conference

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Global construction technology leader Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) hosted its flagship annual online event for its construction industry customers, Tekla User Days (TUD) from August 24 to 26, 2021. This was the very first edition of TUD to bring Tekla experts, users and construction industry leaders from India and Middle-East together on a single virtual platform. For the second consecutive year running, Tekla User Days was hosted as a virtual conference, taking into account the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure safety and well-being of all attendees. The annual conference provides a one-of-its-kind platform for all Tekla customers, users as well as construction industry professionals to interact and network with industry experts and veterans. Over 5,000 technology professionals registered for this year's conference, including industry leaders like L&T, COWI India, Linde Engineering, Eversendai Construction and Pinnacle Infotech.

Mr Paul Wallett, Regional Director, Trimble Solutions, India and Middle East said, "India and the Middle-East are today home to some of the world's most impressive real estate and infrastructure projects being executed with the use of the latest digital construction technologies. This year's edition of Tekla User Days was the first to bring together construction professionals and technology experts from both these regions on a single platform for a cross-regional knowledge sharing and therefore more diverse exchange of ideas and modern best practices. Also, we were really proud to see how several marquee projects in India and the Middle-east have used and benefitted from Trimble's technology, as presented during the 'Connected Construction, Connected World' session." The headline panel discussion, titled Connected Construction, Connected World featured distinguished panellists from both India and Middle-East, including Anoop Singh, Head of Bridges, COWI India; PhD R. Daniel Llort, Civil Engineer-Roads Department, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, UAE; SoughahAlSamahi, Civil Engineer, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE; Octaviano Paraiso, Asst. Vice President of Production (India & UAE), SYSTRA International Bridge Technologies; Paul Wallett, Regional Director Middle East & India, Trimble Solutions; Gabriel Neves, Evangelist (Ministry of Bridges - YouTube channel) & Technical Manager - Bridges, Trimble Solutions Corporation. Moderated by TareqMasri, Sales Director for Trimble Solutions Middle East, the panellists discussed the challenges that the transportation infrastructure industry is facing today, the technologies available today to help overcome these challenges, and how to integrate them effectively into infrastructure construction workflows for efficient project delivery. "Tekla Structures is one of the most advanced and productive software for Civil and Structural design available today. We are always excited to attend Tekla User Days (TUD) as it provides us with the opportunity to engage with fellow industry professionals as well as familiarize ourselves with the latest capabilities and features of the Tekla software. This year's conference was special to bring industry leaders, professionals and experts from both India and the Middle East together, and featured an impressive lineup of technical workshops, presentations and training sessions," said Mr. Nikhil Kumar Shah, Senior Principal Design Supervisor - Civil & Structures, Linde Engineering India Pvt. Ltd. Trimble is at the forefront of the change being driven by technology and various stakeholders in the design, build and operate lifecycle, believe that the company's tech driven innovation will make the industry significantly more efficient and profitable. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

